Google is breaking top sites’ stranglehold on search – here’s how

Google is changing its search algorithms to ensure a greater range of sources feature within the top results.

In rare public comments on the matter, Google says it has listened to feedback from users who’re tired of seeing results from the same sites dominating search queries.

Google says the diversity will mean users shouldn’t see more than two listings from the same website or subdomain on that all important first search page. In some exceptional cases there may be more than two, but in the main there’ll be room for a few more sites at the top table.

In a series of tweets, Google wrote: “Have you ever done a search and gotten many listings all from the same site in the top results? We’ve heard your feedback about this and wanting more variety. A new change now launching in Google Search is designed to provide more site diversity in our results.

“This site diversity change means that you usually won’t see more than two listings from the same site in our top results. However, we may still show more than two in cases where our systems determine it’s especially relevant to do so for a particular search.”

The change could also be great news for websites who struggle to get on the front page of search results amid the web behemoths, whose dominance of some of topics will now be lessened somewhat.

Of course, many pedants on Twitter have been quick to point out that Google there are plenty of results that are dominated by giant websites like Yelp.

“It’s not going to be perfect. As with any of our releases, we’ll keep working to improve it,” wrote Google’s public search liaison Danny Sullivan on a response on Twitter.

Hopefully, when all is up and running properly, Google applies the rules to its own products too.