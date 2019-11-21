Google Assistant now lets you pre-record storytime for your kids

Google Assistant’s latest feature lets you pre-record stories for your kids, so they can hear them in your voice even when you can’t make it home.

It’s called My Storytime, and it lets you record yourself narrating any story and makes it easily accessible so your family can listen to you speak when you can’t be there.

To use My Storytime, all you need to do is record yourself telling a story – or upload an existing audio file – to a private My Storytime account. Google will then store your files securely on the cloud so that only you and those you give permission can access them.

To begin storytime, all your family needs to say is: “Hey Google, talk to My Storytime”.

While this feature might not be for everyone, it could come in handy for any parent who works the night shift or spends a significant amount of time abroad for work.

Google says the new functionality was inspired by the Oliver family.

“My daughters and I shared our own experiences and ideas in hopes that it would be useful to the more than 100,000 military parents who deploy every year—and the nearly 250,000 children who are back home. According to one organization, United Through Reading, that’s 40 million bedtime stories missed each year by military children. But storytime isn’t only important to military families. Grandparents who live states away, nurses and police officers who work the night shift, and anyone who travels for work can relate to the struggle of trying to make it home in time to read for bedtime. Because every bedtime story is, at its heart, a love story.”

My Storytime is available now at mystorytime.com, and you can read the Oliver family’s story over on the Google Blog:

