Many Brits can get faster broadband at a lower cost, so what are you waiting for?

Faster broadband at a cheaper monthly rate is something we’d all like, but for many Brits it’s perfectly within reach, Ofcom says.

In a new Boost Your Broadband campaign, the UK communications regulator says 1-in-7 Brits could enjoy speedier connections while saving themselves a few quid along the way.

The new online tool seeks to guide Brits through the process of showing the speeds in their area, judging the speeds they actually need, while showing some of the pricing options available.

Ofcom points out the difference between pricing during the initial term of contract and the prices once the promotional period has expired. A table also shows how they could save money by switching to a different provider.

After a lengthy campaign for faster broadband speeds across the UK, Ofcom is now switching its focus to encouraging adoption of those faster connections. It estimates 50% of UK homes are yet to adopt faster services available to them.

Related: Best router 2018

Ofcom CEO Sharon White said (via BBC): “We’re concerned that many loyal broadband customers aren’t getting the best deal they could. So we’re reviewing broadband pricing practices and ensuring customers get clear, accurate information from their provider about the best deals they offer.”

Meanwhile, Openreach, the BT offshoot in charge of much of the fibre broadband infrastructure, says 17 million homes and businesses could be receiving better services.

Katie Milligan, a manager at the firm, said: “That means they’re missing out on more reliable connections that would allow them to work from home more effectively, access entertainment and use multiple smart devices around the house, all at the same time and without interruption.”

Do you think you’re getting the best broadband deal possible? Did you learn anything from Ofcom’s new tool? Is switching on your New Year’s resolution list? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.