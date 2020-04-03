Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Get 3 months of Shudder, More Milkshake and more Prime channels for just 99p

George Storr |

Amazon Prime Video is offering three-month channel subscriptions for just 99p. You can tune into Shudder, History Play, More Milkshake, or Eros Now, with an amazing discount. 

This deal is for existing Prime Video subscribers. However, if you’re not a subscriber, it’s simple to sign up for a free trial and bag one of these channel subscription for yourself. Bear in mind though, that when the free trial ends you will be automatically billed for a continued subscription unless you cancel.

So, what’s on offer on these channels? History Play offers an amazing selection of documentary films, including WWII Treasure Hunters, Hunting Hitler and The Curse of Oak Island.

Horror films are the order of the day on Shudder, with a wide variety on offer. From big budget Hollywood horror, to small independent films, there is plenty to choose from.

More Milkshake is a pre-school television channel, ideal for keeping the young ones entertained, while the final discounted channel, Eros Now, offers a variety of Bollywood-style cinema.

So, there’s something for everyone in this great Amazon deal.

