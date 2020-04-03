Get 3 months of Shudder, More Milkshake and more Prime channels for just 99p

Amazon Prime Video is offering three-month channel subscriptions for just 99p. You can tune into Shudder, History Play, More Milkshake, or Eros Now, with an amazing discount.

This deal is for existing Prime Video subscribers. However, if you’re not a subscriber, it’s simple to sign up for a free trial and bag one of these channel subscription for yourself. Bear in mind though, that when the free trial ends you will be automatically billed for a continued subscription unless you cancel.

Related: How to cancel Amazon Prime

So, what’s on offer on these channels? History Play offers an amazing selection of documentary films, including WWII Treasure Hunters, Hunting Hitler and The Curse of Oak Island.

Horror films are the order of the day on Shudder, with a wide variety on offer. From big budget Hollywood horror, to small independent films, there is plenty to choose from.

More Milkshake is a pre-school television channel, ideal for keeping the young ones entertained, while the final discounted channel, Eros Now, offers a variety of Bollywood-style cinema.

So, there’s something for everyone in this great Amazon deal.

Best VPN for Amazon Prime US ExpressVPN ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Over the Easter Period, all new clients will be given a gift of a 1-month or 1-year plan when they sign up for the 3-year NordVPN subscription. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Related: Best VPN 2020 – Top 9 options for privacy, speed and Disney Plus

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…