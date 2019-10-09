Where to watch Germany vs Argentina tonight – on TV and online

Germany face Argentina tonight in a friendly at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park. Even as a friendly, this is a very appetising fixture. Two of the world’s finest international sides are facing off and there will be plenty of talent on display. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Germany vs Argentina on TV and online.

Germany vs Argentina kick-off time

The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST, which is 8:45pm local time in Dortmund.

Germany vs Argentina TV channel

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

How to stream Germany vs Argentina

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from just £8.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Germany vs Argentina match preview

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi won’t feature in tonight’s game. The Argentine superstar has been suspended for three months by CONMEBOL, after he made contentious claims about the Copa America being fixed in Brazil’s favour. Perhaps Argentina, who are often overly reliant on Messi, will benefit from his absence.

Germany are undergoing a transitional period as manager, Joachim “funky fingers” Löw, looks to re-model the side by replacing some of its most experienced stars with fresh talent. Kai Havertz falls into the latter category, having come through the revolving door that took Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller out of the side.

Germany’s last result was a 2-0 over Northern Ireland in their European Championship Qualifying Group. Before that though, they suffered a crushing 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands. The Germans will be looking to build on their most recent win and try and regain some consistency and stability in their performances.

Meanwhile, Argentina are still licking their wounds. Messi is banned for three months and they suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Brazil back in July, which dumped them unceremoniously out of the Copa America at the semi-final stage.

Wounded or not though, they haven’t lost in their three fixtures since and will look to build on that solid form against Germany.

This fixture is very much on a knife edge and could swing either way. The usual unpredictability of friendlies is present and we might see unusual lineups as a result of that too. Hopefully young players will be given a chance to shine, and we’ll see the emergence of some new talents.

