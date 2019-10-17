Yesterday The Coalition added some new multiplayer characters to their all-action hit, Gears 5. Here are the details…

Four new Gears-universe characters have been added, two heroes and two villains. They’re called COG Gears, the Deebee, the Warden and General RAAM and can be purchased via the store or earned through playing the game.

Two additional new characters have been added too, to coincide with the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, which comes out on November 25. Gears 5 players can now enjoy playing as Grace, voiced by Mackenzie Davis, and the fearsome Terminator model Rev-9.

So who are the new characters and what are their special in-game abilities?

Firstly COG Gears. A soldier for the Coalition of Ordered Governments is known as a Gear, hence COG Gears. After their training, the Gears pledge: “I shall hold my place in the machine and acknowledge my place in the Coalition. I am a Gear.”

The Gears add another dark, moody layer to Gears of War folklore and offer some interesting abilities in multiplayer. In Horde and Escape modes they fulfil a support role, using their ‘Team Revive’ ability they can instantly revive themselves and an ally in their team, who are down, but not out. Any enemies that die with their mark reduce the cooldown on their Team Revive ability.

Here’s the rundown of the COG Gears’ versus arcade abilities:

Loadout – Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade

Passive – Kills reward supply of Active Reload ammo to current weapon (0.5 multiplied by the clip size of the weapon)

Bounty – Multi-kills reward +1 skull (six-second window frame)

Secondly, the DeeBee. DeeBees are robots which were created by DB Industries to handle dangerous and demanding tasks. They’ll no doubt get put to the test in Gears 5 multiplayer.

Here’s a rundown of the DeeBee’s versus arcade abilities:

Loadout – Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade

Passive – Short range X-Ray vision through walls

Bounty – Execution kills award +1 skulls

Thirdly, there’s the Warden character, with his glowing red visor. A Warden is a huge Scion, they wear capes, helmets and armour and look classically sinister. Imagine a Lord of the Rings Nazgul crossed with Iron Man and you’ll be somewhere close.

Here’s a rundown of the Warden’s versus arcade abilities:

Loadout: Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade

Passive: X-Ray vision through walls (1500 Unreal units/49 feet)

Bounty: Execution kill rewards +1 skulls

The next villainous addition is General RAAM. He rose through the ranks of the Locust military to become a prominent command figure. Renowned for sheer ruthless cunning, he marched in the name of Queen and Horde to conquer the surface of Sera and almost succeeded. He’s another fantastically sinister addition to Gears 5’s multiplayer roster.

Here are his versus arcade abilities:

Loadout – Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade

Passive Ability – Kills reward supply of Active Reload ammo to current weapon (0.5 multiplied by the clip size of the weapon)

Bounty – Multi-kills reward +1 skull (six-second window frame)

Next up, the characters from upcoming blockbuster, Terminator Dark Fate.

Grace is a central character in the new film, having been sent from the future to protect young Dani Ramos from the Rev-9 Terminator model. Grace has her own cybernetic enhancements to make her a better match for her robotic foe.

In Horde and Escape mode she fulfils a tank role, all her melee hits will knock-back and stun enemies. Taking damage reduces the cooldown on this ability so Grace will take some stopping if she can get into close combat.

Here are the versus arcade abilities for Grace and her opposite number, the Rev-9 Terminator model:

Grace

Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout – Enforcer, Snub, Flashbang Passive – 75% Explosive resistance Bounty – Explosive Kills +1 skull



Rev-9

Bounty – Multi Kills +1 skull

