Garmin has unveiled the new features coming to its Fenix 6, Enduro and MARQ smartwatches this summer.

The software update was announced on August 17 and will bring four new health and fitness features to your wrist. These include a more accurate calculation of your ‘fitness age’ and new badges you can earn by completing challenges, amongst other additions.

RPE and feel

The first new feature coming to Fenix 6, Enduro and MARQ is RPE – or rate of perceived exertion – and feel. Once you complete a workout, you’ll now be able to record how difficult the exercise was and how it felt to complete it. Your rating will then be uploaded to the Garmin Connect app as part of the activity.

Next up is an update to intensity minutes.

Intensity minutes is a feature that allows you to work toward a minimum goal of 150 minutes a week by completing different exercises. The feature works by comparing your heart rate to your average resting heart rate and by analysing the number of steps you take.

Now, you’ll be able to see how and when daily intensity minutes were earned on your watch and through the Garmin Connect Mobile app, as well as during activities.

Garmin is also improving the accuracy of its Fitness Age feature.

Fitness Age is Garmin’s method of reinterpreting your VO2 Max score into an ‘age’ to make it easier to understand your fitness level.

Users will now be given a more accurate estimate of their body’s Fitness Age, which takes into consideration chronological age, activity, resting heart rate and BMI or body fat percentage. Garmin will even recommend specific activities to decrease your Fitness Age.

New activity challenges and badges

Lastly, Garmin is introducing new challenges and badges in the Garmin Connect Challenges app.

Badges are awarded when you complete a challenge while wearing a Garmin device. Each badge earned allows you to accumulate points to compete against fellow Garmin Connect users with point levels ranging from level 1 to level 5.