Save $190 on the Garmin Forerunner 235 fitness tracker this Prime Day

Save $190 and get moving with the Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch for its lowest price ever – only $139.99 – thanks to this brilliant Amazon Prime Day Deal.

The smart watch – which usually retails for a hefty $329.99 – is packed with some great features including heart rate tracking and smart notifications. $190 is a pretty sweet discount for anyone in the market for a shiny new fitness tracker.

Buy now: GARMIN FORERUNNER 235 now just $139.99 (Save $190.00) at Amazon

While we haven’t personally reviewed the Forerunner 235 model here at Trusted Reviews, Garmin has continuously impressed us with its fitness trackers. In fact Garmin managed to snap up five of six spots in our Best Running Watches guide for 2019.

The Forerunner 235 works in a similar style to Fitbit by pulling data from your wrist directly into the Garmin Connect app. This means you can track your activity day and night and make better choices based on information you can access quickly and easily.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

GPS tracking is a big pull for the Forerunner 235. The feature tracks how far and fast you run and presents you with a map of the route you took once you reach your destination so you can check your progress, revisit that route later or just brag to your mates about how far you can run.

There’s a heart rate monitor on the back to allow you to keep tabs on your fitness levels and to motivate you to keep sweating and improving. The watch also comes with audio prompts enabled to keep you updated on your progress on the go and a large, sunlight-visible display for working out on those bright summer days.

At $139.99 the Garmin Forerunner 235 is a great little fitness tracker with a lot of useful features to keep you motivated and moving. You’d better move fast though – the smart watch is only available with this better than half price deal for a limited time and while stocks last.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More