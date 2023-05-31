Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro will help you see the light

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Garmin has announced a pair of new high-end smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts at the extreme end of the scale.

The GPS-specialists have unveiled the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and the Epix Pro (pictured above) watches that cost a pretty penny, but are designed to offer priceless peace of mind.

Save 10% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Save 10% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon is offering a 10% discount on Apple’s latest and greatest earphones, the AirPods Pro 2.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £225
View Deal

Both watches have a brand new LED flashlight feature that’s built into the top of the watch. The flashlight can be adjusted for intensity, can strobe to help you be found in an emergency and can turn red.

On the Epix Pro, the display can also shift to shades of red, which Garmin says will help wearers acclimatise to darker conditions and will help lessen sleep cycle disturbance.

fenix-7-Pro
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series

Battery life is also a huge selling point for both watches, with the Fenix Pro 7 (above) offering 37 DAYS of power from a single charge, when boosted by the solar charging feature. The Epix Pro will get you 31 days.

Both the Fenix 7 Pro (starting at $900) and Epix Pro (starting at $800) are available in three sizes (42mm, 47mm and 51mm), but the Epix Pro has a better, brighter AMOLED display, which the company promises is brighter than ever before. That makes the battery life figure sound even more impressive.

The Fenix 7 Pro, which has an MIP display, wins out in terms of heart rate-based workouts though, with a newer and more advanced sensor. Garmin says this is accompanied by sport specific algorithms to help wearers understand “how the body is responding to exercise.”

There’s also a new Endurance Score feature, which will enable wearers to “measure how easy it is to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits.” There’s also a new VO2 Max-based hill score feature for those vertical climbs.

Elsewhere both watches get new “relief shading” for topological maps as well as weather overlays. Garmin is also adding an “Up Ahead” feature which will draw attention to points of interest and aid stations on the Maps.

You might like…

Best Running Watch 2023: Hit the track with our favourite picks

Best Running Watch 2023: Hit the track with our favourite picks

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2023: The best tech to hit your fitness goals

Best Fitness Trackers 2023: The best tech to hit your fitness goals

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2023: The seven best wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2023: The seven best wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.