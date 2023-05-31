Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro will help you see the light

Garmin has announced a pair of new high-end smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts at the extreme end of the scale.

The GPS-specialists have unveiled the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and the Epix Pro (pictured above) watches that cost a pretty penny, but are designed to offer priceless peace of mind.

Both watches have a brand new LED flashlight feature that’s built into the top of the watch. The flashlight can be adjusted for intensity, can strobe to help you be found in an emergency and can turn red.

On the Epix Pro, the display can also shift to shades of red, which Garmin says will help wearers acclimatise to darker conditions and will help lessen sleep cycle disturbance.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series

Battery life is also a huge selling point for both watches, with the Fenix Pro 7 (above) offering 37 DAYS of power from a single charge, when boosted by the solar charging feature. The Epix Pro will get you 31 days.

Both the Fenix 7 Pro (starting at $900) and Epix Pro (starting at $800) are available in three sizes (42mm, 47mm and 51mm), but the Epix Pro has a better, brighter AMOLED display, which the company promises is brighter than ever before. That makes the battery life figure sound even more impressive.

The Fenix 7 Pro, which has an MIP display, wins out in terms of heart rate-based workouts though, with a newer and more advanced sensor. Garmin says this is accompanied by sport specific algorithms to help wearers understand “how the body is responding to exercise.”

There’s also a new Endurance Score feature, which will enable wearers to “measure how easy it is to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits.” There’s also a new VO2 Max-based hill score feature for those vertical climbs.

Elsewhere both watches get new “relief shading” for topological maps as well as weather overlays. Garmin is also adding an “Up Ahead” feature which will draw attention to points of interest and aid stations on the Maps.