Garmin Fenix 6X Pro adds solar charging to keep you running even longer

Garmin has unveiled its Fenix 6 range of GPS-based sports watches with a breakthrough feature – the ability to be replenished by that big orange ball in sky.

Yes, the new Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition is the first watch from Garmin which offers solar charging capabilities thanks to the new Power Glass lens technology.

Garmin says this technology will boost the watch’s battery life by up to three days, giving it up to 24 days in total in smartwatch mode. When it comes to GPS mode, the solar charging capabilities max out at an extra hour atop the advertised 15 hours of battery life.

Helpfully, the Fenix 6X Pro Solar will show wearers just how much energy is being recovered during the day too, while battery saving modes also dramatically extend the life-force by shitting down other features. A new Power Manager also makes it easier to see which apps and features are training the battery, allowing you to shut those down t00.

The top end watch, which has a 1.4-inch display maxes out at $1,149 or £999 in the UK, making it one of the most expensive Garmin watches yet. So it’s not for the faint of wallet. The 6X Pro Solar isn’t the only device in the range though. There’s also the standard Fenix 6 as well as the 6X and the 6S editions, which start at $599 or £529 for the base 42mm 1.3-inch 6S model.

That always-on display is 17% larger than the previous Fenix models and includes Pulse Ox sensors for added insight into your workouts and recovery.

Naturally, they all have GPS, mapping, music apps (Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music), Garmin Pay access and access to the Connect IQ store. There’s also safety and tracking features and incident detection to send your location to your emergency contacts if you take a tumble. However, it’s the 6X Pro Solar edition that’s making the headlines among tech-loving runners today.

