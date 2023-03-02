Garmin announces Forerunner 965 and 265 fitness watches with AMOLED screens

Garmin has announced two new additions to its fitness-focused smartwatch range, the Forerunner 265 and 965 – and they pack in a particularly eye-catching new feature.

Both watches feature bright always-on AMOLED touchscreen displays, which is a first for the line. In the larger (47mm) and more premium Garmin 965 that equates to a 1.4-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED.

The Garmin 265, with its smaller 46mm or 42mm case options, provides a 1.3-inch 416 x 416 or a 1.1-inch 360 x 360 AMOLED display respectively.

Garmin Forerunner 965

The 965 – a follow up to the Garmin Forerunner 955, our favourite watch for serious runners – also features a more premium titanium bezel, while the 265 goes with a “fibre-reinforced polymer”. That’s plastic to you and I.

Of course, these are still very much fitness-focused watches. Both feature a full suite of sensors, including GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, heart rate monitor, barometric alimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and blood oxygen saturation monitor facilities.

Both also feature a wide spread of fitness training features, including the likes of Garmin Coach, PacePro, and daily suggested workouts.

Garmin Forerunner 265

Garmin hasn’t forgotten the smartwatch stuff either, with support for notifications, NFC payments through Garmin Pay, and offline music playlists so you can leave your phone at home.

So what’s different, other than the size and materials used in the frame? They’re pretty similar underneath those cosmetic differences, but the Garmin 965 does feature real-time stamina tracking, a greater range of outdoor recreation profiles, pre-loaded topographical and trail maps, and the ClimbPro ascent planner. It’s altogether more outdoorsy.

The Garmin 965 is available in late March for a price of £599.99. The Garmin 265 is available right now for £429.99, which is the same price regardless of size.