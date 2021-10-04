 large image

How to use Quick Resume on Xbox Series X and Series S

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

You can jump seamlessly between applications and games with the new feature for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Anyone who’s been lucky enough to snatch up an Xbox Series X or a Series S may have heard of Quick Resume, the new feature that allows you to jump between games without restarting them.

Keep reading to find out what Quick Resume is and how you can use it to make the most out of the latest Xbox console.

What is Quick Resume?

Quick Resume is a feature that takes advantage of the Xbox Velocity Architecture in the next-gen Xbox console, allowing you to easily switch between games without needing to reload the application.

So if you wanted to switch from one game to another, the consoles will keep the save of the current game, so when you return you can pick up right where you left off.

You can do this with a maximum of three store saves at once, meaning you can have three games opened at once to flip through if you wanted.

Also keep in mind that while Quick Resume does work for online games, you might not pick up exactly where you left off in some titles, and some may push you to the menu instead of loading the game up straight away.

Microsoft does recommend that you do save your game each time you do something else on your console, as losing a save for Quick Resume will result in all unsaved data being lost.

How to use Quick Resume

It’s pretty easy to start jumping through your games; just press the Xbox button on your controller and then select another game from the home screen.

You can also use the recently played titles option within the Guide itself.

If the game that you’ve clicked is using Quick Resume and can be resumed quickly, the top right corner will house a little logo that says Quick Resume.

Some games do not support Quick Resume just yet, but Microsoft claimed it is working to add Quick Resume support for more games.

author icon

