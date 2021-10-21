Xbox Series X finally gets missing piece of the 4K puzzle

Microsoft’s October Update for Xbox consoles finally upgrades the resolution of the dashboard user interface to match the console’s best games, and give’s the eyes some respite for night time use.

After installing the new update, Xbox Series X owners can now enjoy a native 4K dashboard, finally boosting it from the upscaled-from-1080p menu system the console launched with.

Microsoft is showcasing a noticeable upgrade in the sharpness and visibility for Xbox Series X users (albeit from SD to 4K). As the Xbox Series S doesn’t offer native 4K resolution, it’s missing out here.

In a blog post, the Xbox team said “players with an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display will see the dashboard natively rendered in 4K. You can experience 4K while browsing the Home, My Games & Apps, Guide, and many other experiences. UI elements on the screen, such as game art and buttons, will have increased sharpness and improved text readability.”

A new visuals update Series S owners can enjoy from today, along with their X-toting counterparts, is the new night mode.

The mode isn’t your typical Dark Mode. Microsoft says it “adjusts light sources to help keep rooms dark at night and support gamers who are sensitive to light. You can dim and customise the light from the connected display, the power button on your controller, and the power light on your console. If you’re a movie fan, you can now enjoy theatre-like total darkness while watching your favourite films!”

The night mode will also add a customisable blue light filter for the display connected to the Xbox, which will also work across the entire system. Night mode can also be scheduled to switch between dark and light at a time of your choosing, or with the sunrise and sunset.

As part of today’s update, Microsoft is also bringing Quick Settings to the Xbox Guide.