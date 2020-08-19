Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X dashboard will maximise your gaming time

Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox Series X dashboard and user interface, but if you’re looking for a revolutionary new approach to accompany the new console, you’re likely to be disappointed.

The new interface does offer some serious speed improvements, as you’d expect from a console with all that horsepower to spare, as well as some more rounded design elements.

Microsoft is calling this the New Xbox Experience and is promising a familiar look and feel on all platforms where Xbox games are available – whether it’s the Series X console, the Xbox app for PC, or via xCloud on Android.

As thus, the user interface will be coming to all three platforms before the end of the year, with Microsoft saying the idea is to maximise the time gamers are actually able to play their favourite games.

“The new Xbox look and feel is designed to be faster to use, more approachable and visually appealing,” writes head of Xbox R&D Chris Novak on the Xbox Wire Blog.

Related: Best Xbox Series X games

“Text is more readable, elements on screen are easier to understand at a glance, and accomplishing your tasks is faster than ever. This includes tile shape, fonts, an updated illustration style, and more. The overall layout of most of the console pages remains familiar, just faster and more focused.”

Microsoft says the the Xbox home screen will boot 50% faster, while it’s 30% faster to load when players are returning from a game. Performing these actions will use 40% less memory than before. The firm also says captured game clips and screenshots will now instantly appear on the Xbox mobile app, which removes the need for syncing via OneDrive.

Most of the improvements Microsoft has announced will probably feel familiar as this has been a gradual improvement over time. Many of the newer elements have also been available in preview for Xbox Insiders in recent months. However, this is still another exciting step on the road to the Xbox Series X.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …