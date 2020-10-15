Here are the 30 Xbox Series S/X launch games you can play on day one

Microsoft has confirmed the 30 launch titles that’ll grace the Xbox Series X/S, fully optimised and ready to roll on November 10.

In a blog post on Thursday, the company previewed the “largest launch line up in Xbox history” which will all be playable on day one.

Microsoft says that 20 of the 30 launch games will be updated automatically to next-gen compatibility thanks to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery. Here’s the full line-up:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Beyond those titles, Microsoft points out this doesn’t include some of the AAA titles that’ll drop after the console arrives next month.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lands on November 13, while the Series S/X optimised version of Destiny 2: Beyond Light will hit on December 8. The Xbox-exclusive The Medium drops on December 10. And let’s not forget Cyberpunk 2077, which will arrive on November 19.

Have you pre-ordered the Xbox Series S or Series X yet? Which will be the biggest hit? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter?

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …