Xbox Series X will apparently run hot enough to “heat up a flat”

A number of journalists have now had hands-on time with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, unveiling a some welcome surprises about the next-gen console.

While we’ve saidly yet to have a fiddle with one ourselves here at Trusted Reviews, it’s been fascinating to watch other outlets talk about the upcoming console and how it compares to older hardware in the Xbox family.

Firstly, it appears that the Xbox Series X will be whisper quiet compared to its console siblings, with IGN stating that “This thing is quiet. It’s almost inaudible when it’s idle, much more so than the Xbox One X, which gets noticeably louder under full GPU load.”

While the quiet nature of Xbox Series X is certainly impressive, an equal number of critics have also touched upon how much heat it manages to produce when running games, even those which presumably don’t push the powerful console to its limits.

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games

“The Series X is hot, like really hot! It doesn’t make any noise, but damn it’s hot! The console is emitting heat like crazy. It’s almost like a fireplace shaft. You can heat up your flat with it,” explains Jeux Video (via VGC).

CNET’s Jeff Bakalar expressed a similar sentiment in the latest episode of the Giant Beastcast, noting that while the console is definitely impressive, it does become rather hot under the collar.

“Here’s what’s crazy… this was just plugged in in standby mode behind me and you guys, the entire thing is a little toasty,” he explained, noting the console he’d been testing for the past week or so.

“It seems like in the way like a lot of the other consoles were doing stuff while you were not using them, it seems like this thing might be doing something while you’re not using it, to the point where it needs to exhaust heat.”

The Xbox Series S is yet to be unleashed into the wild, so it remains unclear if it will emit a similar level of noise and heat. It’s worth noting that these aren’t final versions of the hardware, so things could change when Xbox Series X launches worldwide on November 10th.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…