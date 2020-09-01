Xbox Series S console continues to be gaming’s worst kept secret

While it has yet to be officially announced by Microsoft, more evidence has surfaced regarding the existence of its second next-gen console: Xbox Series S.

In recent weeks, controller packaging has unveiled the existence of Xbox Series S, and now this has been reinforced once again with a voucher for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also mentioning the smaller console.

These can be found in packaging at the time of writing, which makes the silence from Microsoft all the more unusual. We’re expecting a full announcement for Xbox Series S this September, although specific details are yet to be unveiled. Here’s hoping it’s only a couple of weeks away given its pretty much the industry’s worst kept secret at the moment.

For those not in the know, Xbox Series S is rumoured to be a smaller, less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. It will essentially replace the Xbox One X as a mid-tier machine that will be capable at running the latest games with decent performance and resolution alongside a number of other features you’d expect from next-gen.

Back in August, specifications for the console also emerged online, providing us with a solid picture of how the console could compare to its siblings. A leaked document (reported by The Verge) suggests it will be able to run games in resolutions up to 1440p, with specs including “7.5GB of usable RAM, a slightly underclocked CPU speed, and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance.”

It remains unclear when the Xbox Series S will launch, although we imagine it will be after the November release planned for Xbox Series X, likely so Microsoft can have all of the public’s attention on its flagship platform before unleashing a smaller, more accessible model into the wild. Such a thing could also influence when the console itself is revealed, since some users may hold off knowing a cheaper alternative is waiting in the wings.

