Where to buy a Nintendo Switch

With the majority of the world on lockdown, it’s no surprise there’s been a boom of interest in the Nintendo Switch, especially with the delightful escapism provided by the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Unfortunately, there has been so much interest recently that Nintendo Switch supplies are running dry on all the major retailers, making it increasingly difficult to buy the portable console.

To help you avoid suffering boredom in these trying times, we’ve rounded up the best places you can still buy the Nintendo Switch, and will update regularly to keep up with the ever-changing stock status. If you can’t find anything you fancy right now, come back to Trusted Reviews at a later time to see if your perfect Switch deal has emerged.

Where can you purchase a Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, it looks like the standard Nintendo Switch console is sold out everywhere, with no indication of when it could come back into stock.

The Switch is available to buy second-hand on the likes of Amazon and eBay, but sees prices hovering around £400 which is £100 over the original retail price.

We recommend waiting for stocks to return, although it’s difficult to know how long that will be. There’s no guarantee Switch stock will return in the next few weeks.

You can still buy a Switch Lite from select retailers though, so if you’re happy to sacrifice the console’s ability to connect up to a television then you’re still in luck.

Where can you purchase a Nintendo Switch Lite?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is following its bigger sibling at running short of stock, but you can still buy the dinky portable if you’re quick.

You can still buy the Nintendo Switch Lite (in any colour) on the official Nintendo Store for £199.99. You get free standard delivery with this purchase, which should see your new portable gaming machine arrive within 2-3 working days.

If that’s not soon enough, you can opt for ‘Next Day Delivery’, but that will cost you £3.99. Nintendo offers free ‘Next Day Delivery’ if you spend over £200, so it might be worth buying a case, stylus or game too so you can make use of that offer.

You can also find the Switch Lite in stock at Very and LaptopsDirect, but the latter will cost you £209.97. It also costs an additional £9.99 for Next Day Delivery, with the free option making you wait a whopping 18 days for arrival. For these reasons, we recommend you stick with Very or Nintendo’s official store.

Alternatively, if you like the look of the Coral Pink Nintendo Switch Lite, you can pre-order it from either Amazon or Currys PC World right now. The new colour option for the Switch Lite is expected to launch on the 24th April this year.

How much does the Switch really cost?

The standard retail price of the Nintendo Switch is £279.99, so if you’re see a list that is anything more expensive than that (unless it’s a bundle), you’re being over charged.

The Switch Lite, meanwhile, has an official retail price of £199.99. You’re less likely to find inflated Switch Lite prices, as the more portable version of the console hasn’t completely sold out yet. However, with demand high, it’s not unlikely that supplies for the Lite will soon run dry too.

When will the Nintendo Switch be back in stock?

It’s unfortunately impossible to know when the Nintendo Switch will be back in stock.

On previous occasions when the Switch sold out, stock returned within a month or two. However we’re in a unique situation right now, so it’s possible we’ll have to wait even longer.

Several factors seem to be responsible for the shortage: the increased demand due to lockdown and the launch of the hugely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and also the impact of Covid-19 on factories in China.

Bloomberg reported back in February that a global Switch shortage would likely occur due “a production bottleneck caused by the coronavirus outbreak”. This likely means we’ll have to wait quite a bit for the Nintendo Switch to become available again. You can at least buy a Switch Lite for now, although we reckon stock won’t last long.

