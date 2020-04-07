The Last of Us 2 digital pre-orders to be refunded following Covid-19 delay

Sony has announced it will issue refunds to those who pre-ordered The Last of Us 2 digitally following its sudden removal from the PlayStation Store.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming sequel was delayed indefinitely due to circumstances relating to Covid-19 last week, pushing back its original May 29th release date to a yet to be specified window.

Such a drastic decision was made due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which is currently rocking the globe, introducing logistical issues which make it impossible to launch such a blockbuster without hindering the player experience in some way.

“Good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II,” Naughty Dog said in a statement. “However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

Now, Sony has confirmed that all those who pre-ordered The Last of Us 2 and its various editions through the PlayStation Store will automatically receive a refund, with further details being sent via email.

At the time of writing The Last of Us 2 has been removed from Sony’s digital storefront, and it remains unclear exactly when it will return. Likely once this troublesome situation is finally behind us in the months to come.

