The Last of Us 2 – Cheapest places to buy Naughty Dog’s sequel

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us 2 is finally here after years of waiting and it’s an astounding swansong for the PlayStation 4, surpassing our expectations in every conceivable way.

It’s a triumph you need to experience, although we can’t blame you for wanting to save a few pennies in the process. So, Trusted Reviews has compiled some of the cheapest places and best deals for The Last of Us 2 across the web.

The Last of Us 2 Deals – Cheapest place to buy it

We’ve compiled a collection of prices from competing retailers below, so you’ve got a rough idea of exactly how much the game costs and how much it’s price fluctuates across a variety of different outlets.

GAME – £49.99

ShopTo – £48.85

The Game Collection – £49.95

SimplyGames – £48.85

365 Games – £49.99

Currys – £49.99

CoolShop – £47.95

The Last of Us 2 Review – What did we think?

Earning 5/5 in our review, Naughty Dog is a masterful experience from Naughty Dog, expanding upon the original adventure in some truly stunning ways. It’s one of the PS4’s finest exclusives, which is honestly a triumph in itself given the competition.

Here’s a snippet from our verdict: “The Last of Us 2 is a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on. It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

“But the impression it leaves behind is palpable, and one I hope future blockbusters will aspire to replicate. Its approach to diversity, mechanical execution and unwillingness to hold the player’s hand even in its darkest moments build to a closing chapter that will leave you in stunned silence.”

