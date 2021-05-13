The first new PS5 DualSense colours are from another galaxy

You might not be able to get a PS5 for love nor money right now, but you can buy the new DualSense controller in a colour other than the standard penguin-esque colours for the first time.

Sony has announced the first colour variants for the revolutionary DualSense controller with a galaxy-inspired theme. There’s a Cosmic Red version and a two-tone Midnight Black option that can be pre-ordered now ahead of availability next month.

Both look pretty delectable, but the latter will please those frustrated Sony hasn’t launched an all-black PS5 console design yet. At least the controller will look the part when you’re playing the best PS5 games.

In a blog post, Sony says: “Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.”

You can get a closer look at the controllers, which will be available globally from June, in the video below:

Satoshi Aoyagi from the PlayStation design team added: “Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colours, so all three colours complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colours and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colours as well.”

The DualSense is already considered a large leap forward from Sony, following the DualShock 4 that accompanied the PS4. It has a much more rounded design, a little more akin to its Xbox rival, and includes adaptive triggers (so it really feels like you’re pulling back on a bow) and improved haptic feedback that can replicate the recoil of a weapon. You get the feeling we’re only beginning to scratch the surface of these improvements, which should become much more pronounced as developers find ways to utilise them more and more effectively.