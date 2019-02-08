The Division 2 private beta has begun across PS4, Xbox One and PC, and it’s here to stay for a few more days. Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know.

Already proving popular across all platforms, the third-person shooter’s playable trial can be accessed by renewing a code on your respective digital storefront.

However, to obtain a code you will have to pre-order The Division 2 and be sent a code or sign up on the official website for a chance to gain entry.

The second method doesn’t guarantee access to the private beta, but it’s certainly worth a shot if you’re unable to pre-order the game in the next few days.

Pre-order The Division 2 from Amazon UK

The Division 2 beta – when does it start?

As for when the The Division 2 beta begins and concludes, it kicked off on February 7 and will be available throughout this weekend before coming to an end on February 10.

The Division 2 beta content – what’s in it?

Ubisoft has provided a specific rundown of what can be found in The Division 2’s private beta, and there’s a surprisingly generous amount of content to be found.

Check out a full list below:

Two main missions playable on Normal and Hard

Open-world exploration and side missions

Access to one of three Dark Zones

PvP Multiplayer modes: Skirmish

Endgame content – Invaded Mission, Level 30 cap

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

The beta takes place at the beginning of The Division 2 with you storming The White House and meeting up with fellow resistance members trying to survive. From here you’ll be free to explore the city and take on missions, find loot and interact with other players.

The Division 2 beta download – how big is it?

Across PS4, Xbox One and PC you’ll need to contend with a 40GB+ download to gain access to The Division 2 beta. Those with slower internet connections might want to set aside some time to get things installed.

Will you be checking out The Division 2 beta this weekend? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.