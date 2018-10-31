This surprise free Undertale spinoff is a spooky Halloween miracle

Undertale creator Toby Fox has released a free spin off for the acclaimed role-playing game as a free download this Halloween.

Called Deltarune — an anagram of Undertale — we dropped an hour into it before writing this story, and it seems to be a great mix of low grade spookiness, dumb jokes and really just the same unique mix of elements that made Undertale so successful in the first place.

It’s the culmination of 24 hours of teasing tweets, hinting at a new game in the franchise. However, no one was expecting a new, fully-formed title in the Undertale series to just appear out of nowhere.

Related: Best RPG Games

We’ll steer clear of spoilers, but there’s clearly both a deep knowledge of JRPGs and a charming irreverence to both the genre and idea of player choice that makes the game more interesting than several of the titles that it apes. Want to take a moment during a brutal battle to compliment the attacking teenager on his sweet bike? You can do that here.

A lot of these standards were, I’m told, setup in Undertale. However, confession time, I’ve never played it and this game has gone a long way to pique my interest in that title, for the low low price of nothing. So, whether you’ve heard about Undertale but haven’t played it, enjoy a good indie RPG or perhaps even just love the original Undertale and want more of the same, it seems there’s plenty of reasons to recommend this.

Related: Best Gaming Headset

The game can be downloaded for free at Deltarune.com. However, I encountered an issue with Deltarune’s uninstaller that meant for some reason everything in the same folder as it was uninstalled. This meant I savaged my Itch.io collection, which was unfortunate. You can mitigate this risk until it is inevitably patched up by installed Deltarune into a separate folder all of its own.

What will you playing this Halloween? Does Deltarune pique your interest? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.