Super Mario Galaxy, 3D World Deluxe and more coming to Switch this year – report

New reports from Eurogamer and VGC claim that a number of Mario titles are on their way to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Enhanced ports of Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Galaxy and more are in development for the console to celebrate the iconic plumber’s 35th anniversary, and will seemingly dominate the Switch’s first-party catalogue throughout 2020.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo, but the report hints that all of the above titles will receive a HD update for Nintendo’s console, presumably bulstering visuals and adding new features in a modern update.

Super Mario 3D World, which was exclusive to Wii U, will receive a “Deluxe” treatment with improved graphics and new levels worked into the original package. We imagine this will be a full-priced product, while the others might be digital exclusives on the eShop.

Related: Best Switch Games

Eurogamer claims that a new Paper Mario title is also in the works, although didn’t divulge whether this would be a remake or a completely new entry in the sub-series. Past ones have been a mixed bag, so here’s hoping it’s a return to its A Thousand Year Door glory days.

Gematsu later reported that Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine will also be arriving on Switch with a shiny coat of paint later this year, a point Eurogamer later corroborated. So – platforming fans have a lot to look forward to in the months and weeks to come.

Super Mario Odyssey was the latest fully-fledged platformer in the series to hit Nintendo Switch, and it’s utterly fantastic. Here’s a snippet from our 5/5 review: “It carried ginormous expectations, but somehow Nintendo has managed to leapfrog over the bar by a huge distance. Offering the most satisfying gameplay experience of any Mario game to date, Super Mario Odyssey is near-perfect.”

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…