Manchester City, AC Milan and more are coming to Fortnite in new football update

Epic Games has announced a huge new update for Fortnite which will see the battle royale experience incorporate a number of major football teams into its roster.

The new update will add a number of popular teams from all over the world such as Manchester City and AC Milan. You can find the full list of them below:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United FC

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Players will be able to purchase the Kick-Off Set which features a selection of different kits and other cosmetics from January 23, or they can earn them a few days earlier by participating in the Pele Cup. There will be 10 differents male and female outfits in total, so you have plenty of styles to choose from to perfect the athletic look.

Fortnite will also introduce the Pele Cup, a competition found in the new football-inspired Creative Island. “Players will use their bodies, Pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents and come out the winner in this 4v4 bracket style gamemode. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against and the other team battling for 3rd and 4th in the other match,” reads the press release.

Epic Games introduced ‘Fortnite Crew’ in recent months, a subscription service which provides users with a unique skin, 1000 V-Bucks and access to the new battle pass. It has underwhelmed somewhat, and the creators have said they hope to make things even more exciting moving forward. I’m a fool and forgot to cancel my membership, so I’m £10 lighter and have a DC skin I absolutely won’t use.

Given the cultural impact that football/soccer has across the globe, it makes perfect sense for Epic to incorporate such a thing into Fortnite. It follows in the footsteps of other major crossovers such as Marvel, Star Wars, Halo and God of War. Such deals show no sign of stopping, so keep an eye out for more in the future.