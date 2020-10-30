Sony rules out PlayStation VR 2 for years to come

Sony isn’t planning to release a new PlayStation VR headset any time soon, as it prepares for the release of the PS5 console.

In an interview with The Washington Post, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said Sony there “won’t be any immediate leaps forward” when it comes to the gaming giant’s VR offering.

Ryan said VR isn’t at the point where it’s a “meaningful component” of the gaming world, and he doesn’t think it will be for at least a couple more years.

He said: “I think we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR. PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment. Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that. And we’re very pleased with all the experience that we’ve gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forwarding to seeing where that takes us in the future.”

Earlier this week, the company encouraged current PSVR owners to apply for a free camera adaptor to use the the headset with the new console. It seems that, for the foreseeable future, they won’t be asked to shell out for a new VR headset. Sony didn’t rule one out, but there’s a pretty strong hint that any PSVR 2 headset won’t arrive until around 2023 at the earliest.

Related: Best PlayStation VR Games

Ryan also commented on the change in appeal for the PS Plus subscription service, saying many gamers are now more motivated by the free monthly games, rather than the ability to play online.

“If you go back to 2014 and asked people why they subscribe to PlayStation Plus, the No. 1 reason that they gave was that they needed it in order to be able to play online multiplayer with their friends,” he added. “Now when you ask them the same question in 2020, the No. 1 answer is ‘because of the quality of the two free games I get every month.’ And that’s a very significant transformation.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …