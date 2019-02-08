Best PlayStation VR Games: All you need to disappear into another reality

PlayStation VR is the cheapest virtual reality headset you can buy right now, and thus it’s amassed a sizeable library of fantastic games – exclusive, experimental and independent. Whatever your tastes, there’s bound to be something on Sony’s device that tickles your fancy.

Whether you’re roaming the snowy wilderness and dispatching bandits in Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, or deftly avoiding a gruesome death at the hands of aliens in The Persistence, PlayStation VR has built up a robust library of titles, and we’ve played the best of them.

Tetris Effect

Pros:

Deserts and dolphins and drum fills, oh my!

Zone is an inspired addition to the Tetris formula

A generous array of modes to match your mood

Cons:

Some tempo shifts are too extreme

Final stage not quite up there with Enhance’s best

Pretty much ruins all other Tetris games

Tetris Effect is a magical experience. Now, we know that sounds a tad hyperbole for something that has been around for decades, but Enhance Game has taken the tried-and-true formula and turned it into something truly brilliant.

Known as the creators of Rez Infinite and Child of Eden, the beautiful, almost flawless mixture of gameplay and music returns in Tetris Effect with myriad stages that had our jaws dropping at the sight of blocks falling in rhythm with the tunes.

PSVR support only adds to the excellence, hurling you into a series of audio-visual marvels that we simply didn’t want to leave. While a bit pricey, Tetris Effect is worth every penny.

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Pros:

Impressive and inventive platforming

VR brings you right into the action

Great use of the player’s gaze and Dual Shock gadgets

Superb level design

Cons:

A relatively short, linear adventure

3D perspective has its challenges

Was Astro Bot Rescue Mission on your radar? No? Me neither, but you ought to put it on there right away.

This is arguably PSVR’s biggest must-have game experience and a phenomenally good VR platform game.

It’s too short and too linear to rival Super Mario Odyssey, but it shows a similar sense of invention, humour and good old razzle dazzle. And if you were losing faith in VR? Sony’s game will give you back the magic.

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR

Pros:

The entire RPG experience in VR

Exploring the world of Skyrim feels natural

Fun and rewarding as ever

Cons:

Combat is a little bit floaty

Giant spiders in virtual reality

Skyrim is an absolutely massive experience that has stood the test of time thanks to its excellent writing, sprawling world and wonderful sense of scale. Now, Bethesda has transported the beloved RPG into virtual reality, and it feels fantastic.

Whether you’re playing on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, the entire journey has been curated to fit the medium through new control methods and movement options. It all feels surprisingly seamless, and swinging a virtual sword towards oncoming bandits never grows old.

Skyrim VR isn’t without its quirks, yet it presents one of the finest cases of traditional gameplay experiences being transported into the world of virtual reality. If you own a headset, this is difficult to pass up.

Superhot VR

Pros:

Dazzling, clean visual design

Ingenious strategic slow-mo gunplay

Powerful off-beat storytelling

Makes you feel like John Wick in VR

Cons:

Short and sweet

A visual downgrade compared to Rift and Vive

Superhot VR makes you feel tremendously badass. It masters the act of making you feel like an unstoppable action hero. Time only moves when you do, and thus it’s key to use all objects and weapons at your disposal to eliminate enemies as they move towards you.

While cool outside of VR, inside gives the action a whole new element of coolness. You’re actually moving about the environment dodging bullets and delivering uppercuts to enemies. It’s unbelievably satisfying, and the PSVR port is a solid effort despite some visual compromises.

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Pros:

Excellent shooting when it works

Genuinely terrifying

Guns feel great

Good level variety

Cons:

Enemies lack challenge outside of the boss

Consistent jump scares can overwhelm

Sometimes shooting briefly stops working

Until Dawn terrified us back in 2015 with its engrossing story, great scares and memorable cast of characters. Now, Sony brings an on-rails spin-off to PlayStation VR.

Described as a “descent into madness” by Supermassive Games, Rush of Blood takes you on a literal rollercoaster ride filled with thrills, scares and arcade-style shooter action.

Rush of Blood features a carnival-inspired aesthetic, complemented by many of the terrifying creatures found in Until Dawn. Survival horror is a brilliant genre for virtual reality, more so when you’re left squirming in your seat on an inescapable ghost train with nothing but a puny firearm with which to defend yourself.

Unfortunately, you won’t be making any vital decisions in Rush of Blood, but it should make for a horrifying ride if you fancy spooking your friends in VR this Halloween.

Rez Infinite

Pros:

A shining example of how games are enhanced by VR

Incredible soundtrack

Looks stunning

Very simple to play

Cons:

Can cause sensory overload, especially if PSVR isn’t in “sweet spot”

A remake of the undeniably psychedelic rail-shooter that originally debuted on the Sega Dreamcast, Rez Infinite revitalises the cult classic with upgraded visuals and complete support for PlayStation VR. If virtual reality proves too much for you, the game is also playable in its entirety without the headset. But where’s the fun in that?

Rez Infinite includes new stages and never-before-seen content cut from the original game way back in 2001. Rez is renowned for its sharp, snappy gameplay and overwhelming visuals, which will no doubt spring to life through the medium of virtual reality.

If you didn’t get to experience Rez back in the day, now is the perfect opportunity.

Batman: Arkham VR

Pros:

Superb narrative

Great use of VR

Great value for money

Cons:

Occasional technical hiccups

Be honest, you’ve always wanted to be the Batman. Stepping into the boots and strapping on the cape of the iconic crime fighter as you glide across the grimy streets of Gotham. Batman: Arkham VR allows you to do just that.

Developed by Rocksteady, this first-person experience can be completed in about 90 minutes. Nevertheless, it provides a great level of superhero immersion that simply can’t be found elsewhere.

Taking place in the very same universe created by the beloved Arkham franchise, Arkham VR has you solving puzzles, fighting bad guys and reliving the origin story of our troubled hero. For the first time ever, you can see Bruce Wayne’s parents get capped right before your very eyes.

Arkham VR is simply a must-buy for any Batman fan picking up PSVR. Rocksteady has proven itself time and again as the perfect creator of Batman games, and extending its brilliance into VR with such aplomb should be applauded.

PlayStation VR Worlds

Pros:

Strong diversity of games

The London Heist

A good showcase for PlayStation VR

Cons:

Each experience too fleeting

Experiences lack replay value

VR luge

Featuring five unique games, PlayStation VR Worlds is bound to be an essential purchase for headset owners. Whether it be deep-diving with sharks, exploring a distant galaxy, or helming the London mafia, VR worlds has plenty to offer.

Each game has been built from the ground up for virtual reality, engineered to provide an unmatched sense of immersion. In other words, you can do some cool stuff that would probably kill you in real life. I mean, who doesn’t want to swim with sharks and luge down a highway filled with speeding cars and colossal 18-wheelers?

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Pros:

Amazing sound design

Genuinely terrifying

Superb voice-acting across the board

Stellar visuals

Cons:

Some plot points aren’t as impactful as they should be

Capcom has reinvented its iconic survival horror franchise with Resident Evil 7, switching to a first-person perspective and focusing on unfiltered, uncompromising horror.

Taking place after the events of Resident Evil 6, you play as Ethan, an incredibly unlucky man on the hunt for his missing wife, who seems to have disappeared into a dark, ominous mansion. Ring any bells?

Taking inspiration from the likes of Paranormal Activity, The Blair Witch Project and almost certainly P.T, Resident Evil 7 is a truly special entry in the beloved series.

Thumper

Pros:

A euphoric sense of speed

Equally challenging and rewarding

Playable in and out of VR

Cons:

Lacking in visual variety

Incredibly hard in the later stages

This high-octane rhythm title has you controlling a small, metallic beetle as it roars through a series of fast, relentless tracks. Every movement is done in time with the music, which has you switching directions in a fashion that feels both dynamic and unpredictable.

Thumper’s beauty is in its simplicity, hooking you in with simple yet challenging gameplay mechanics and some almost euphoric visuals. The overblown combination of fast-moving colours, objects and shapes is a graphical treat for anyone, let alone a VR newbie.

Much like some of the other titles on this list, Thumper is playable with or without PlayStation VR. However, it’s certainly more heart-pounding when you’re thrust directly into the action.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Pros:

Faithful to the source material

Excellent fun with a group of dedicated friends

Each role feels unique and versatile

It’s like you’re really on the Enterprise

Cons:

A mediocre solo experience

Dependant on heavily accurate tracking

Multiplayer gaming has been a bit of a blind spot for VR gaming. Few titles have allowed players to compete against and alongside each other, as well as communicate with fellow gamers. Thankfully, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is an excellent example of the crazy fun you can have in co-operative VR.

While not the most exciting game played solo, teaming up with three headset-wearing friends can lead to some excellent moments. Communication is key, making sure the Enterprise is kept fighting fit for every mission with which you’re tasked.

If you’re looking for the best co-op game on the market, this is it.

Sprint Vector

Pros:

Fun, quirky and colourful

Awesome, once you get the hang of it

Excellent fun in online multiplayer

Cons:

Might make you feel a little sick

Could use additional modes

Sprint Vector is a virtual reality experience that demands fast reflexes and equally quick movement on behalf of the player. You play as a participant in a galactic sporting event, where you must run across a range of insane environments and reach the finish line in record time.

It’s super-fun, and the sense of speed and scale makes it perfect for VR – whether you’re playing on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or PlayStation VR. Be aware, those prone to motion sickness might have a little trouble with this one.

