Sony confirms price of new PS5 games, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading

Sony has subtlety revealed the retail price of next-generation games after listing the Demon’s Souls remaster at a whopping £69.99.

Destruction AllStars and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition were also listed at £69.99, which suggests this could be the new normal rather than the exception to the rule. This is a sizeable jump considering games usually retailed at around £50 – £60 during the PS4 era.

Fortunately not every PS5 game is listed at the £69.99 price point. Sackboy a Big Adventure will be priced at £59.99, while the standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will only cost £51.99. However, the latter is reported to be a significantly shorter entry than the preceding Spider-Man game and will be in the same vein as Lost Legacy. With that in mind, it’s current price is still rather expensive.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that this is likely the price list for PlayStation’s official online store. It’s not yet been confirmed whether third-party retailers such as Amazon and Game will be charging similar prices for the physical copies of the game. Even so, it will still be grim reading for those who were considering purchasing the Digital-Only PS5 model.

We also don’t know the price of third-party games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and CyberPunk yet. It’s likely they will be a similar price to Sony’s first-party titles, but there’s always the chance that third-party publishers will set more competitive price points since they’ll also be available on other platforms such as the Xbox Series X.

We’ll likely find out the new price structure very soon. The PS5 preorders are confirmed to be opening up tomorrow, so we’ll probably see the launch games listings follow. We’re hoping the physical editions will be at least £10 cheaper, but there’s a big possibility that the new next-gen features, such as native 4K performance and ray tracing support, will boost up the price.

