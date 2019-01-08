Devil May Cry 5 is set for a second playable demo this February

Capcom has announced that it will be releasing a second playable demo for Devil May Cry 5 in the coming months ahead of release.

Set to release for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 8, 2019, Devil May Cry 5 has already received one playable demo for Microsoft’s console, but as of today it’s no longer available to download.

Capcom took to social media to reveal that the second demo will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One when it launches on February 7, and will hopefully feature an all-new section for players to slash their way through.

Although, it could merely be a refined version of the previous demo with extra bells and whistles considering PS4 players missed out first time around. Either one is fine with us.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Having had a chance to play a small slice of Devil May Cry 5 at Gamescom last year, we came away very impressed with the series’ long-awaited return:

‘Devil May Cry 5 is a glorious return for the outrageous action series, showcasing all the important hallmarks while pushing the boundaries of what we expect from it.

Nero controls with a demonic grace that has me itching to slay a bunch of demons, it’s just a shame we’ll have to wait until March 2018 to take the reigns as some of the world’s greatest demon hunters.’

Are you eager to get your demonic hands on this upcoming demo? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.