Paradox announces new first person RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

If you’re in London, you might have heard an excited shriek at around 7:30 this morning, echoing across the city. It’s nothing to worry about, though. I’d just discovered that Paradox was making Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is one of my favourite RPG games of all time, and the fact that we might be getting a sequel, 15 years on from the original’s 2004 release, has been a constant wish.

There’s a trailer, although it’s pre-rendered and not actual gameplay.

Still, the 2004 original was excellent if not a little janky around the edges. This trailer, if they can capture some of this magic in the actual game, looks promising for the way in which you can use your powers in combat. Then there’s the new setting of Seattle, drenched in neon and shadows.

“I’ve waited so long to see it again,” a mysterious voice says at the end of the trailer. You and me both, lady.

It’s a direct sequel, and it’s a first person RPG that focuses on the same dark themes that made the original so memorable.

Sadly, Troika’s founders are both now at Obsidian working on their forthcoming RPG The Outer Worlds, but the game has buckets of narrative talent. Brian Mitsoda, who wrote the original game, is involved, in addition to the talents of both Chris Avellone and Cara Ellison. It’s enough to put my mind to rest, certainly.

Now, if Uncle Ubisoft wants to announce a new Splinter Cell, I think I’d just about be content. Your move, Ubi.

The game is planned to release early in 2020. Just about time for another playthrough of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines.

