Blizzard reveals second Overwatch LGBT character in new short story

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the second character in hero shooter Overwatch to identify as LGBT, and it’s not quite who we expected.

Bastet, a new short story in the Overwatch universe written by lead writer Michael Chu, goes into further detail about characters Ana and Soldier 76.

The latter’s part in this story is particularly important, as Jack “Soldier 76” Morrison goes into further detail regarding his past relationships and history in the military.

During the story, Ana stumbles across an injured Soldier 76 during a mission in Cairo, marking the first time they’ve met since an attack on the Overwatch Headquarters in Switzerland.

The relief that comes with safety leads the two to reminisce, with Soldier 76 glancing through old photographs. One features Vincent, a man revealed to be the man’s old partner. You can read a couple of excerpts from the story below:

This marks one of the most significant chunks of Overwatch lore we’ve received in some time, especially since Blizzard often likes to reveal things outside the game itself.

Tracer, the game’s poster child, was revealed as a lesbian in a comic over two years ago, although this has seldom been expanded upon beyond this, which is something we’d love to see.

Lead writer Michael Chu has since confirmed that Soldier 76 identifies as gay, putting to rest any doubts players might’ve had about his identity. Even if its implementation into the game itself could be improved, this type of representation is still great to see.

Overwatch itself continues to be a fantastic multiplayer shooter with new heroes, maps and cosmetics being added on a regular basis. Earning 9/10 in our review, we praised its diverse character roster and accessible game mechanics.

