Nintendo Switch update adds SD card transfer, Animal Crossing icons and other new features

Nintendo has released a new firmware update for its hybrid console which introduces a variety of new features, many of which players have been waiting a while for.

Update 10.0.0 has arrived and is now available for download, and will automatically be applied for those with an active Wi-Fi connection. The headliner is the ability for players to finally transfer data to and from an SD card inserted into the console.

It’s a small addition, but one that should make managing storage options far easier. Base memory for the Switch console is criminally small, so an external card is almost essential for those who want plenty of things installed at once.

The firmware update also introduces a couple of other things in the form of remappable controls integrated at a system level, which should make the console far more accessible for those who require custom methods of control to enjoy their games.

Five configurations can be used at any given time, although Nintendo has stressed this is currently limited to Joy-cons and the Pro Controller. If we’re lucky, other methods will likely be introduced in the future.

Finally – a bunch of new profile icons have been made available, all of which hail from the critically acclaimed Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can choose from Isabelle, Tom Nook, Wilbur, CJ and Flick. Given so many people are playing it right now, this is cool to see.

We’re still waiting on themes which jazz up the dull user interface, something the Nintendo 3DS took a number of years to finally introduce. Fingers crossed Nintendo is listening to fans and this is something we’ll see introduced in the coming months.

