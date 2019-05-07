Microsoft could be teasing a Game of Thrones title coming exclusively to Xbox

It appears that Microsoft is teasing a Game of Thrones reveal on its official social media channels, could it be an upcoming console exclusive for the platform?

While nothing concrete has been announced, a brief video on the Xbox Twitter account is clearly teasing something related to HBO’s beloved show.

The brief teaser begins with an explosion of fire before revealing what appears to be the lower half of Daenerys Targaryen’s family sigil.

Whether this is teasing a limited-edition line of consoles or a fully-fledged game in development at the company, it has us incredibly excited to see what Microsoft is teasing.

Microsoft recently acquired major developers such as Compulsion Games and Obsidian Entertainment, the latter of which is renown for RPGs such as Fallout: New Vegas, Alpha Protocol and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Whatever is being teased right now, we’ll likely see it emerge during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, which will hopefully spill the beans on Xbox Two as well.

Games of Thrones offers the perfect blueprint for a massive RPG experience in the vein of The Witcher 3, and would be a strong feather in Microsoft’s cap if it ends up being a major console exclusive.

On the flipside, a Game of Thrones title that bears similarity to something like Civilisation or Crusader Kings would be equally thrilling, giving you control over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros through huge, dynamic conflicts of your own making. The possibilities for a property like this are full of potential.