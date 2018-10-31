Here’s our very first look at the MediEvil Remake on PS4

Sony has released the first trailer for MediEvil, a complete remake of the PS1 classic set to launch in 2019.

Coming exclusively to PS4, the upcoming remake is developed by Sony in partnership with Other Ocean Interactive, the latter being responsible for a number of high-profile ports and even Sharknado: The Videogame.

‘Sir Daniel Fortesque first shook off his premature burial 20 years ago and has had a dedicated fan base ever since. We believe those of you who come to this title anew will find the bones of the story remain strong,’ reads the PlayStation Blog post.

The platforming adventure follows the undead knight as he rises from the dead amidst a chaotic world fill with zombies and others monsters. Zarok, an evil sorcerer, seeks to take over the Kingdom of Gallowmere and only your boney behind can stop him.

Originally released for the PlayStation back in 1998 with a numbered sequel following it in 2000, we’ll be curious to see how MediEvil’s mixture of combat, puzzles and platforming hold up. It also totally gave me nightmares as a kid…

Players can expect an experience remade “from the grave-up” with new visuals, sound and, presumably, controls. Platforming has come a long way in 20 years after all.

No specific release window has been announced beyond 2019, although we do know it will take full advantage of PS4 Pro with 4K support.

