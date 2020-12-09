Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a big new graphical update on PS5

Insomniac Games has released a new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales which adds a new graphical mode that prioritises both performance and ray tracing.

Much like Devil May Cry 5, this new mode aims to maintain a decent level of ray tracing features across the city of Manhattan while also maintaining 60 frames per second. It won’t reach the heights of fidelity mode, but aims to strike a delicate balance.

Prior to this update, Miles Morales had two modes: Fidelity and Performance. The latter did away with ray tracing entirely in favour of doubling the overall performance. It was a worthy compromise, but one that sacrificed gorgeous graphical features that are only available on next-gen platforms.

Now, Insomniac Games is addressing this complaint with the aforementioned new mode, which is basically a mixture of the two modes put together. We’ve yet to test it for ourselves, but if done effectively, it could be the best way to experience Miles Morales moving forward.

It’s likely that the overall resolution has been downscaled in this new mode to make ray tracing at a consistent performance possible, but we’re hopeful that such a change won’t be too noticeable once you’re in the midst of the action. Here’s hoping that updates for other blockbusters will introduce similar features in the future.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 and PS5, but features such as ray tracing and 60fps performance are exclusive to the new console. Here’s what I thought of the game in my 4/5 review: “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a brilliant expansion of Insomniac’s beloved superhero adventure from 2018. It shows why Miles Morales is, arguably, the franchise’s greatest strength, while also proving how much of an impact the next generation will have on visuals and performance. If you’re picking up a PS5, this is essential.”