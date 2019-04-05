The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is coming to VR, and Mario too

Nintendo has unveiled its first huge VR project, and it’s a full VR adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There’s also going to be a playable chunk of Super Mario Odyssey, but it’s hard to think about that when you can play the entirety of Breath of the Wild in VR isn’t it?



It’s a complete VR conversion that’ll let you play any part of the game with Nintendo’s cardboard Nintendo Labo VR kit, even to the level where you can load into one of your old saves.



Actually making it work is simple, providing you can actually build the VR headset. Then you just go into the game’s options screen and turn the Toy-Con VR Goggles option on, and hey presto you’re in VR now.



It could also be a perfect time to jump back in for players who haven’t dug into the game since the release of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has added several different DLCs into the mix, meaning you can put Link on a motorbike now. In virtual reality.



There’s no word on how this will actually feel to play: Breath of the Wild is a fast-paced action game designed several years ago. However, I’m willing to risk the vomit comet to experience one of my favourite adventure games of all time in virtual reality.



As mentioned above, you’ll also be able to play a chunk of Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey in VR. This leaves me thinking about of Nintendo’s other big Nintendo Switch games we could play in virtual reality. I’d been keen for Mario Kart, but less keen for getting my butt kicked in first-person at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.



