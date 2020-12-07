We’ve played and completed Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s every bit the vast and ambitious RPG experience we were expecting. But exactly how long will your journey in Night City last?

CD Projekt Red has crafted a massive and ambitious adventure with Cyberpunk 2077, capable of pulling you in for dozens of hours and refusing to let go. But in terms of an average playthrough, the time required to hit credits might surprise you.

How long is Cyberpunk 2077?

My first playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 came in at 38 hours and 15 minutes upon reaching the end credits. This is notably shorter than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, although CD Projekt Red made such a thing very clear ahead of release, so it’s no big surprise.

I tackled the majority of major side quests involving important characters prior to approaching the epilogue, ensuring I had seen much of what Night City had to offer in terms of storylines and locations. Despite this, I still left behind a laundry list of missions and activities which remained untouched.

Given I took my time exploring Night City and taking in the dystopian sights, an overall playtime of under 40 hours might leave some underwhelmed. But fear not, you could easily double such a figure by exploring all the remaining quests and activities upon finishing the main campaign. CDPR has also confirmed additional content is coming in the form of DLC.

Here’s what I thought of Cyberpunk 2077 in my 4/5 review: “CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, yet it often falls under the weight of its own ambition.”

“Exploring Night City is an unparalleled joy, depicting a dystopian world with an unmatched level of detail in the genre. I lost myself for hours, but such immersion also unveiled a number of deeper issues with its lacklustre themes and problematic writing.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on Thursday, December 10. It will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S thanks to backward compatibility, so owners of the new consoles don’t need to worry.

