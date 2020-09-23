Here’s how you can get Football Manager 2020 for free right now

Epic Games Store is currently giving away Football Manager 2020 for free alongside a number of other games right now, and you’ve got a limited time to claim them for yourself.

The digital storefront has built its reputation on giving away a selection of games each and every week since it launched a couple of years ago, with players able to build up a substantial library of titles without even spending a penny.

You can head over to the official website right now to set up an account and download the launcher, and from there it’s easy to add free products to your cart and keep them forever. It’s really seamless, and a crafty way of pulling you into a new ecosystem.

The next entry in the Football Manager is on the horizon, but the 2020 iteration is still hugely popular and arguably the best entry we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s not my thing, but a few members of the Trusted Reviews team are absolutely smitten with their virtual clubs.

Alongside Football Manager 2020, Epic Games Store is also giving away Watch Dogs 2 and Stick it to the Man right now, with Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition set to join the roster of freebies in the coming days. I think the majority of my Epic library consists of games I got for free at this point.

Watch Dogs 2 is excellent though, earning 4/5 in our original review back in 2018. “The action’s solid and the mission design much less generic, while Ubisoft Montreal has given you a great set of tools and the freedom to use them as you will. If the original Watch Dogs was a mean-looking hound, all bark, no bite, the sequel’s a more playful pooch that’s all about having a good time – and it’s all the better for it.”

