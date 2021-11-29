Halo: Infinite civil war emerging as Xbox gamers rage over PC cheats

Halo Infinite gamers on Xbox consoles are calling for cross-platform multiplay to be switched off following an influx of cheaters from the PC realm.

Gamers have taken to social media drawing attention to the presence of aimbots – a hack that that enables first-person shooter gamers to automatically lock in on their target. Gamers are also complaining rivals have been able to trace them through walls, making them easier to locate during combat, also known as “wall hacks”.

These third-party hacks are largely only available in the PC version of Halo Infinite, which has left gamers on Xbox feeling pretty miffed they’re not allowed to shut out the cheats during their multiplayer sessions.

Some cheaters are even trying to shut down the evidence of their crimes by blocking the video replays showing their acts in Theatre Mode, according to posters on Reddit and Twitter.

Currently, there is no such toggle to enable Xbox gamers to play only with their own kind. However, cheating is possible on Xbox consoles – albeit more rarely – thanks to custom third party controllers.

The problem on PC may be partly attributed to the absence of a recognised anti-cheat platform such as the eponymous Anti-Cheat. Instead, as The Verge reports, developer 343 Industries simply uses a server-side system that isn’t doing a very good job of detecting nefarious gamers.

The game was only released on November 15 so it’s quite disconcerting to see the cheats taking a hold this early in the proceedings and upsetting the natural ability-based order of things.

Of course, Halo: Infinite isn’t alone. Developers of even the most recognisable multiplayer titles out there, such as Call of Duty, Destiny and PUGB are struggling to referee.

While the CoD developers have clearly been working hard on shutting out the mods and hacks spoiling the games for so many users, it appears the makers of Halo: Infinite are already facing an uphill struggle to shut of the dirty, rotten scoundrels seeking an unfair advantage.