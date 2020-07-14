Google Stadia gets new exclusives and more Xbox Series X and PS5 games

Google has announced a total of 16 new games for its Google Stadia cloud streaming platform with some already confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and some that’ll be exclusive to the platform.

During a Stadia Connect event on Tuesday, the company’s gaming division announced NBA 2K21, Outriders and Hitman 3 will all arrive on Stadia at the same time as they’re released for next-gen consoles.

That’s big news considering Stadia launches have traditionally come after their console counterparts and could be a sign developers are embracing the platform.

In more good news for Google, the PS4 and Xbox hit Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is also coming to Stadia this autumn.

As for those exclusives, well three of them have been announced today. The first ‘Only On Stadia’ game is called Outcasters, which is a top-down shooter with a focus on online multiplayer gameplay. It comes from developers at Gears Tactics and Splash Damage. Next up is Orcs Must Die 3 which, as the name would suggest, will see you take on hoards of orcs. It’s made by Robot Entertainment and it’s available today.

Rounding off the total of 16 new games, adding to the 60-odd already available on the fledgling platform, are Super Bomberman R Online, Hitman , Hitman 2, Dead by Daylight, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, One-Hand Clapping, PGA Tour 2K21, Hello Neighbour, Hello Neighbour Hide & Seek, and Serious Sam 4.

Google has also confirmed a new partnership with the makers of Rock Band, Harmonix, but did not announce the game in question as yet. Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games and City of Brass maker Uppercut Games also have titles in the works, again without specifics being mentioned today.

Have you sampled Google Stadia yet? Does it really match up to PC and console experiences? Let us know your impressions @trustedreviews on Twitter

