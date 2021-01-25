Genshin Impact to celebrate Lunar New Year in style with huge new update

Mihoyo has announced the latest major update for Genshin Impact, which is set to arrive alongside the Lunar New Year next month.

The hugely popular free-to-play RPG has received a number of big updates since its initial release, and this pace shows no signs of slowing with the arrival of the Lantern Rite.

Update 1.3 will arrive on February 3 and will be split into four distinct events: All That Glitters, Lantern Rite Tales, Theater Mechanicus, and the Xiao Market.

Theater Mechanicus is a new limited time mode which seems to be a distinct take on the tower defense genre as players place down defenses in the wake of oncoming enemies.

Competing in such an event will offer the player a selection of distinct rewards, which will increase depending on how much time you’re willing to dedicate to it. Knowing Genshin Impact players, they are in it for the long haul.

The latest update will also see the introduction of a new 5-star character in the form of Xiao. Having appeared in the narrative in a number of ways thus far, you will finally have an opportunity to recruit him if you’re lucky enough to land a worthwhile pull.

You will also have a chance to earn a number of 4-star heroes for free, with Xiangling, Xinyan, Beidou, Ningguang, Xingqu, and Chongyun being given away as part of a new mini-event.

Right now, a Slime Festival has begun in the world of Genshin Impact, offering rewards to those who manage to make the slimes happy. Mihoyo also tends to give out a bunch of freebies alongside updates, so keep an eye out for those.

