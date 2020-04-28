Gamers built a Minecraft nightclub to raise money for the NHS

Lockdown has led to some strange hobbies and fundraising attempts, but this may just be one of the oddest. Gamers have created a Birmingham nightclub in Minecraft in order to raise funds for the NHS.

Birmingham based trio, Jordan Hooper, Jaymz Goodman and Elijah Woakes decided to re-create their favourite Birmingham nightclub in Minecraft (via BBC).

Birmingham’s Snobs is the nightclub in question.. The club matched the donations and so far the trio have raised more than £2000 for NHS charities together, helping to fund the vital work National Health Service is doing to combat the coronavirus.

The players raised the money by hosting their own digital club night in the Minecraft version of Snobs that they had built. Each player who joined them was asked to make a small donation and the real life Snobs equalled those donations.

Take a look at the video below for a tour around the Minecraft version of Snobs:

We’ve seen a few ambitious Minecraft projects recently. Most notably Minecraft guru, PippenFTS, has started building the earth to scale and is asking for other passionate players to help.

The YouTuber says he has built a scale model of the planet in Minecraft – for anyone familiar with the game, that’s a pretty unbelievable feat. Thanks to some new mods, PippenFTS has build a to-scale model of Mount Everest in the game already and is working towards constructing the whole world.

“I’m here to tell you that thanks to the new Cubic Chunks mod and the Terra 1-to-1 mod, we have taken a huge step in the direction of making [a scale model of the Earth in Minecraft] possible with a breakthrough,” he said in his announcement video.

