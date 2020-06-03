Game Gear Mini is an adorable new console throwback from Sega

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Japan with the reveal of Game Gear Mini – a quartet of miniature consoles each featuring their own unique games.

If you thought the SNES Mini and PlayStation Classic were small, Sega is ready to change your mind and then some. While at first it looks like an April Fool’s joke, the Game Gear Mini is real and coming out later this year.

Sadly, it is exclusive to Japan for the time being, and it remains unclear whether or not Sega is considering a global release for the Game Gear Mini. It will cost 4,980 yen, which roughly translates to £35. With a 1.15 inch screen, we’re surprised it’s even functional.

It will be available in four different colours – Blue, Black, Green and Yellow – each of which will feature their own distinct games such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Gunstar Heroes, Baku Baku Animal and Columns. There’s a bunch of classics here, especially for Japanese fans. We’ve included the fill list below.

Black: Sonic The Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run and Royal Stone.

Sonic The Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run and Royal Stone. Blue: Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal.

Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal. Red: Revelations: The Demon Slayer, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi and Columns.

Revelations: The Demon Slayer, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi and Columns. Yellow: Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he, Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya, Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict and Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru.

Miniature consoles have become supremely popular collectibles in recent years, acting as the perfect way to relive generations of classics in a convenient form factor. This isn’t Sega’s first foray into the market either, having impressed with the Sega Mega Drive Mini back in 2019:

“A few missing classics and an irritatingly short controller lead prevent the Mega Drive Mini from reaching its full potential, but fans of retro gaming will feel right at home here,” reads Thomas Deehan’s 4/5 review. We’ll keep crossing our fingers that the Game Gear Mini makes an appearance outside of Japan, since it’s too cute to pass up.

