Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 delayed until June, Epic Games confirms

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 will be extended by roughly five weeks, changing the original date planned for its conclusion.

Originally set to conclude on April 30th, Epic has said it will now close its seasonal battle royale doors on June 4th. No concrete reasoning was given for the delay, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it relates to delays brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Season 2 has been doing the rounds since February, which itself received a delayed release following the second chapter’s opening. Players are likely curious for new content, with some having already wrapped up the current Battle Pass.

Despite this sudden delay, Epic Games has said it will have “more surprises” set to arrive in the interim, ensuring players aren’t left without new content and challenges to dive into throughout the coming months. It will no doubt hit hard amongst hardcore fans, though.

“We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve”, Epic Games wrote in a new blog post. We imagine this will come in the form of new skins, sprays, loading screens and other cosmetics to unlock.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 was a major overhaul of the battle royale experience, shaking things up after a number of seasons, and the fear of some aspects growing stale. It made progression feel more rewarding with the implementation of frequent challenges and rewards for the most basic of tasks such as crafting and gathering materials.

Here’s hoping that the delayed arrival of Season 3 will bring with it an abundance of surprises that make up for the long wait. However, we’d rather Epic Games take its time and produce something worthwhile instead of working themselves too hard and pushing out something rushed. Either way, we’re confident it will be cool.

