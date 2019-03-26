Final Fantasy 7 is now on Xbox and Nintendo platforms for the first time ever

Today marks the launch of Final Fantasy 7 for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, bringing the PlayStation classic to other consoles for the first time.

This is yet another release in Square Enix’s barrage of classic re-releases for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, having been preceded by Final Fantasy 9 last month.

It’s available now as a digital purchase for £12.79, and comes with all the extra bells and whistles that accompanied the PS4/PC release a few years ago.

This includes the ability to speed up gameplay, acquire unlimited gil and essentially cheese the game with special battle enhancements. Emerald Weapon doesn’t stand a chance.

Having first released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 graced the original PlayStation before I could walk, and holds a very special place in my heart.

Despite the polygonal graphics and somewhat archaic gameplay, the story, characters and overall pacing of FF7 hold up incredibly well.

If you haven’t experienced Final Fantasy 7 for yourself, we’d recommend giving it a try. Even with our nostalgia goggles firmly fastened, it’s still something you can fall in love with.

Will you be checking out Final Fantasy 7 on Nintendo Switch or Xbox One?