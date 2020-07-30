Epic Games Store has finally received a long-awaited feature

Epic Games has confirmed that achievements are now being tested on its digital storefront, a feature fans have been waiting for since it first launched.

The company confirmed that from this week onwards, certain games will begin presenting achievements as they are unlocked, starting with titles such as Ark: Survival Evolved and a few others.

According to Epic Games, this feature is still in the early stages of development, and it will be sharing more comprehensive updates moving forward. While they’re little more than a nice bonus that documents your progression, it’s awesome that Epic Games Store now has a feature possessed by many of its competitors.

While Epic Games Store has been a little slow adopting some common features, it’s making up for such a pace by giving away a constant stream of free games on its storefront. If you’ve kept on top of these since its launch, you’ll have a massive library of games without paying a penny. This has brought millions of new users into the fold, so the strategy is definitely working.

Right now, you can pick up Tacoma on the store for free, this will be followed by 20XX, Barony and Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP in the coming days. The Summer Sale is also taking place right now, placing digital discounts on the majority of games across the storefront. You can grab some pretty wonderful bargains, plenty of which remain exclusive to the storefron such as Control and Ooblets.

