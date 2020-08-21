Epic Games is making its fight with Apple into a Fortnite event

Epic Games has announced a new in-game event coming to Fortnite which is playing on the ongoing feud between the company and Apple.

The #FreeFortnite campaign emerged last week after Apple pulled Fortnite from The App Store after Epic Games broke its terms of service by offering a way to purchase discounted V-Bucks through the game itself. Shortly after, it was also removed from the Google Play Store. At the time of writing, there is no official way to download Fortnite on mobile.

In the wake of this, lawsuits were filed between the respective companies as Epic Games released a new cinematic which is a deliberate parody of Apple’s iconic 1984 advertisement. I swear, Nineteen Eighty Fortnite is probably the worst thing I’ve ever had to say or type since I started this job.

Related: 13 Sentinels – Aegis Rim Preview

Now, Epic Games has announced the Free Fortnite Cup which will commence on August 23 across all available platforms. Players on iOS and Android are now unable to upgrade to future versions of Fortnite, so this will be a last hurrah of sorts until the feud eventually comes to a close, although it remains unclear exactly when that will be.

The tournament will allow players to win a number of cosmetic prizes such as a Tart Tycoon outfit and even an Apple-themed outfit from the company’s Macintosh advertisement parody. Epic Games is taking some rather obvious digs at the smartphone giant here, which likely won’t make the resolution any easier to come by.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 is set to debut in the coming weeks, and a leaked image appears to suggest that it will once again incorporate Marvel characters into the fold. The image in question features the God of Thunder himself, hinting that Thor will added as a playable character and will receive his own distinct challenges like Deadpool and Aquaman in the past.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…