EE’s new Xbox Game Pass add-on includes unlimited data for cloud gaming

If you’re an EE subscriber and do your gaming on Xbox, you’re probably best off nabbing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription through the mobile provider.

The company has announced a new £10 a month offer for Game Pass Ultimate, which is a quid cheaper than Microsoft charges and bundles in all the data you need to play games on the go on your Android device.

That’s a pretty big deal considering the launch of cloud gaming as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate proposition, which many would already argue is the best value in gaming.

Considering the data you could drink down while enjoying Forza on the train, or FIFA while sat outside the pub with your mates, this is a stellar offer from the mobile provider. Subscribers can access the add-on through their account or text XBOX to 150.

It’s not clear whether the offer will be extended to iPhone users when Game Pass becomes available for iOS devices through web browsers in the coming weeks. We’ve emailed the company for clarification on the matter.

The offer, launched on Friday, sits among the add-ons for subscribers, is available to current pay-monthly or SIM-only customers, as well as those signing up for a new deal. EE has long offered a wide-range of gaming bundles that can be paid off monthly as part of the regular mobile bill. Next-gen console bundles are, naturally, unavailable right now though.

The deal joins the existing offer the network is making to anyone who grabs a Smart Plan on 5G Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G and A52 5G. That offer ends on 13 May.

Game Pass Ultimate features more than 100 games from multiple generations, which gamers can access at their leisure. The expansion to cloud gaming is an added bonus with more and more titles being added to the library in time.