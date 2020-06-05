Dragon Age Inquisition, Crysis 3 and more EA titles are now on Steam

Electronic Arts has unleashed a number of new games onto Valve’s Steam marketplace, marking the first time many of them have been available outside of the Origin platform.

For a number of years, the publisher has released the majority of its first-party offerings through Origin, a bespoke launcher with its own marketplace, friends list and other features not found on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Now, it appears Electronic Arts hopes to broaden its horizons by slowly introducing its library of titles to Valve’s service. This began with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and has now extended to a rather robust list of games. We’ve listed all of this week’s newcomers below:

Electronic Arts has confirmed that these are just some of many titles set to arrive on Steam in the coming months, and it seems major future releases will also make themselves comfortable on the service. We can only really see this as a positive for players, since they’ll have additional choices on where to buy and enjoy their games.

EA Access, the publisher’s monthly subscription service, is also coming to Steam. For just £3.99, you gain access to a vault of games, digital discounts and playable trials for the company’s latest releases. If you’re a hardcore fan of the likes of Bioware, Respawn Entertainment and annual sports titles, it’s something worth considering.

“We want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal,” Strategic Growth Senior Vice President Mike Blank said. “Not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available in the Summer.”

