Don’t expect the Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV just yet, says director

Final Fantasy XIV will be making its way to PS5 in the coming months, but game director Naoki Yoshida has said players will be waiting a bit longer for other platforms.

Speaking to Trusted Reviews following the recent reveal of the Endwalker expansion, Yoshida has said work on the Xbox version will come once the development team’s plate is a little less full.

“Now when it comes to the Xbox version, there’s unfortunately not much I can say presently but just that we cannot work on all the steps simultaneously and need to follow the order for proceeding with these things,” Yoshida-san explained to me.

Square Enix is busy finishing up Endwalker ahead of its planned release date later this year, which will act as the final expansion in a storyline which began almost ten years ago. Creating this alongside a new version of the game on PS5 is no small undertaking.

“Since we’re currently involved in the development of Endwalker and preparing the PS5 version to follow on from the title’s service on PS4, it’d be appreciated if we can return to touch upon the Xbox version once things have settled!”

The Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV was first teased by Microsoft’s Phil Spencer at X019, but I think such an announcement was rather premature given where the project was at the time. It remains unclear when the MMORPG will arrive on the platform, and it likely won’t be until 2022 at the earliest if the current timeline is any indication.

It is likely the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S iterations of Final Fantasy XIV will benefit from the sharper interface, improved resolution and faster loading times seen on the PS5, which will enter open beta on April 13. But it isn’t the studio’s focus right now, which makes complete sense in the grand scheme of things.

“We are indeed incorporating detailed adjustments so that you’ll be able to make use of the DualSense controller’s functionality such as when riding your mount and engaging in battles. It would be great to receive feedback once everyone gets started on the open beta! (That is of course, if you can get your hands on a PS5 console…),” Yoshida-san said of the upcoming PS5 version.

